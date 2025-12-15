BERENBERG Maintains Dassault Systèmes SE - Depositary Receipt (DASTY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Dassault Systèmes SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DASTY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.76% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dassault Systèmes SE - Depositary Receipt is $38.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.00 to a high of $52.48. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.76% from its latest reported closing price of $39.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dassault Systèmes SE - Depositary Receipt is 6,725MM, an increase of 6.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dassault Systèmes SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASTY is 0.43%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.82% to 101,924K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,580K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,517K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 17.97% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 7,405K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,965K shares , representing an increase of 19.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 11.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,961K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,891K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 14.96% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 4,859K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,791K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 10.02% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 4,358K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,226K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 14.24% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.