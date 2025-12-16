BERENBERG Maintains Covestro (CVVTF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.33% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Covestro is $57.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.22 to a high of $76.23. The average price target represents an increase of 20.33% from its latest reported closing price of $47.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Covestro is 17,469MM, an increase of 30.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Covestro. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 32.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVVTF is 0.26%, an increase of 34.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.71% to 864K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 252K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 163K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RTNAX - Tax-Managed International Equity Fund holds 161K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBEU - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVVTF by 5.10% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

