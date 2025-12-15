BERENBERG Maintains Covestro AG - Depositary Receipt (COVTY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Covestro AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:COVTY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.66% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Covestro AG - Depositary Receipt is $35.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.94 to a high of $37.43. The average price target represents an increase of 36.66% from its latest reported closing price of $26.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Covestro AG - Depositary Receipt is 17,469MM, an increase of 30.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Covestro AG - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COVTY is 0.10%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 34K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COVTY by 15.64% over the last quarter.

FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COVTY by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.