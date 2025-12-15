BERENBERG Maintains Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - Depositary Receipt (CFRUY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CFRUY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.79% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - Depositary Receipt is $21.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$27.67 to a high of $74.38. The average price target represents an increase of 28.79% from its latest reported closing price of $16.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - Depositary Receipt is 22,235MM, an increase of 1.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFRUY is 0.34%, an increase of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 9,069K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Douglass Winthrop Advisors holds 5,513K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,477K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Douglas Lane & Associates holds 2,743K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,791K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 4.13% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 219K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 207K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 124K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 7.25% over the last quarter.

