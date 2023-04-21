BERENBERG Maintains Chr Hansen Holding A (XCSE:CHR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Chr Hansen Holding A (XCSE:CHR) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 1,214K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares, representing a decrease of 24.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 21.95% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - AQR Global Risk Balanced Portfolio Class B holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 62.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 9.67% over the last quarter.

JIEQX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. Investor A holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 93.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 1,320.61% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 1,592K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chr Hansen Holding A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHR is 0.31%, an increase of 11.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.34% to 14,265K shares.

