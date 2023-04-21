BERENBERG Maintains Bossard Holding (SIX:BOSN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Bossard Holding (SIX:BOSN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QEMM - SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACPTX - UBS All China Equity Fund Class P2 holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HSDEX - Hartford Schroders Diversified Emerging Markets Fund Class SDR holds 14K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 75.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSN by 40.89% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Emerging Markets Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bossard Holding. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOSN is 0.53%, a decrease of 32.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.73% to 149,711K shares.

