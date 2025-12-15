BERENBERG Maintains Boliden AB (BDNNY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Boliden AB (OTCPK:BDNNY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.44% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boliden AB is $91.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.58 to a high of $111.39. The average price target represents an increase of 35.44% from its latest reported closing price of $67.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boliden AB is 80,528MM, a decrease of 11.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boliden AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDNNY is 0.01%, an increase of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.42% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDNNY by 13.84% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 36.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDNNY by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 0K shares.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 96.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDNNY by 2,984.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.