BERENBERG Maintains BEFESA (FWB:BFSA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of BEFESA (FWB:BFSA) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKSCX - Franklin International Small Cap Fund Advisor Class holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFSA by 34.87% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADVIX - Vaughan Nelson International Small Cap Fund Advisor Class holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in BEFESA. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFSA is 0.34%, an increase of 29.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.52% to 3,191K shares.

