BERENBERG Maintains Befesa (BFSAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Befesa (OTCPK:BFSAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.45% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Befesa is $36.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.13 to a high of $50.94. The average price target represents an increase of 30.45% from its latest reported closing price of $27.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Befesa is 1,161MM, a decrease of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Befesa. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFSAF is 0.05%, an increase of 32.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 3,357K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 553K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFSAF by 9.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 341K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFSAF by 1.20% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 292K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFSAF by 6.04% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 239K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFSAF by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 170K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares , representing a decrease of 18.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFSAF by 24.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.