BERENBERG Maintains Basic-Fit N.V. (BSFFF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Basic-Fit N.V. (OTCPK:BSFFF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.51% Upside

As of November 10, 2025, the average one-year price target for Basic-Fit N.V. is $36.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.58 to a high of $51.92. The average price target represents an increase of 61.51% from its latest reported closing price of $22.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Basic-Fit N.V. is 1,319MM, an increase of 0.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Basic-Fit N.V.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSFFF is 0.10%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 3,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 738K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSFFF by 17.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 463K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSFFF by 33.41% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 348K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares , representing an increase of 17.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSFFF by 5.98% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 328K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSFFF by 18.81% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 233K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares , representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSFFF by 7.43% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

