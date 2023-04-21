BERENBERG Maintains Barry Callebaut (SIX:BARN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Barry Callebaut (SIX:BARN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRSGX - T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Growth Allocation Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARN by 6.78% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 40.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BARN by 43.39% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWISX - Schwab International Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barry Callebaut. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BARN is 0.18%, a decrease of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 468K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.