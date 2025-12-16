BERENBERG Maintains Barco (BCNAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Barco (OTCPK:BCNAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.54% Upside

As of April 25, 2025, the average one-year price target for Barco is $16.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.05 to a high of $20.69. The average price target represents an increase of 21.54% from its latest reported closing price of $13.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Barco is 1,255MM, an increase of 29.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barco. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCNAF is 0.04%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.21% to 1,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 850K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares , representing a decrease of 26.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCNAF by 15.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 535K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares , representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCNAF by 6.05% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 193K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCNAF by 3.90% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 144K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCNAF by 2.15% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 56K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

