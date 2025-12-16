BERENBERG Maintains AXA SA - Depositary Receipt (AXAHY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of AXA SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AXAHY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.16% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AXA SA - Depositary Receipt is $53.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.06 to a high of $58.46. The average price target represents an increase of 55.16% from its latest reported closing price of $34.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AXA SA - Depositary Receipt is 115,873MM, an increase of 24.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXA SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXAHY is 0.51%, an increase of 14.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 526.22% to 7,417K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,270K shares.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Blue Chip Income and Growth Fund Class 1 holds 365K shares.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 194K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares , representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXAHY by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Altrius Capital Management holds 172K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXAHY by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 171K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXAHY by 11.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.