BERENBERG Maintains AXA (AXAHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of AXA (OTCPK:AXAHF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.29% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for AXA is $52.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.60 to a high of $57.90. The average price target represents an increase of 47.29% from its latest reported closing price of $35.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AXA is 115,873MM, an increase of 24.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXA. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXAHF is 0.69%, an increase of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 274,495K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,195K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,165K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXAHF by 0.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,677K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,970K shares , representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXAHF by 6.27% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 14,159K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,961K shares , representing an increase of 29.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXAHF by 69.12% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 12,783K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,194K shares , representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXAHF by 20.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,489K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,291K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXAHF by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.