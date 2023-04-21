BERENBERG Maintains ASR Nederland (AMS:ASRNL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of ASR Nederland (AMS:ASRNL) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DDWM - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund N holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASRNL by 9.22% over the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 128K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 30.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRNL by 18.08% over the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 53.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRNL by 12.44% over the last quarter.

FDD - First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund holds 157K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing a decrease of 14.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASRNL by 0.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,095K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares, representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRNL by 16.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASR Nederland. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASRNL is 0.41%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 21,964K shares.

