BERENBERG Maintains Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUDFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Anheuser-Busch InBev (OTCPK:BUDFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.03% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev is $80.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.40 to a high of $109.11. The average price target represents an increase of 28.03% from its latest reported closing price of $63.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Anheuser-Busch InBev is 64,562MM, an increase of 10.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUDFF is 0.45%, an increase of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 123,833K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 14,429K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,697K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUDFF by 0.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,967K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,931K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUDFF by 18.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,688K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,624K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUDFF by 0.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,443K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,755K shares , representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUDFF by 7.70% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,296K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,899K shares , representing an increase of 38.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUDFF by 65.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.