BERENBERG Maintains Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.87% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev is $79.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.29 to a high of $107.23. The average price target represents an increase of 24.87% from its latest reported closing price of $63.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Anheuser-Busch InBev is 65,378MM, an increase of 11.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUD is 0.26%, an increase of 9.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 143,820K shares. The put/call ratio of BUD is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 36,546K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,478K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 20.88% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 28,885K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,037K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 11,012K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,664K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 18.34% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 4,004K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,902K shares , representing a decrease of 72.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 53.76% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,968K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,034K shares , representing an increase of 48.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 52.38% over the last quarter.

