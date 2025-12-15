BERENBERG Maintains Allianz SE (ALIZF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.75% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allianz SE is $450.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $376.05 to a high of $526.55. The average price target represents an increase of 63.75% from its latest reported closing price of $275.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Allianz SE is 161,606MM, an increase of 53.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allianz SE. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALIZF is 0.90%, an increase of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 44,846K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,595K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,498K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIZF by 9.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,481K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,387K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIZF by 3.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,508K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,464K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIZF by 8.08% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,314K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIZF by 7.68% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 1,263K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALIZF by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.