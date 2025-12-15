BERENBERG Maintains AIXTRON SE (AIXXF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of AIXTRON SE (OTCPK:AIXXF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.78% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AIXTRON SE is $21.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.43 to a high of $45.32. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.78% from its latest reported closing price of $23.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AIXTRON SE is 662MM, an increase of 11.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in AIXTRON SE. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 11.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIXXF is 0.15%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 12,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,734K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares , representing an increase of 18.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 80.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,623K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,569K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 19.28% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,342K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares , representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 46.44% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 1,068K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,013K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 50.90% over the last quarter.

