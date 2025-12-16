BERENBERG Maintains ageas (AGESY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of ageas (OTCPK:AGESY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.25% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ageas is $74.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.09 to a high of $86.88. The average price target represents an increase of 57.25% from its latest reported closing price of $47.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ageas is 11,210MM, an increase of 30.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in ageas. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGESY is 0.24%, an increase of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 31K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ativo Capital Management holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGESY by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGESY by 11.56% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 97.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGESY by 4,057.35% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 22.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGESY by 14.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.