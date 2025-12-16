BERENBERG Maintains ageas (AGESF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of ageas (OTCPK:AGESF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.82% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for ageas is $63.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.66 to a high of $78.13. The average price target represents an increase of 32.82% from its latest reported closing price of $48.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ageas is 11,210MM, an increase of 30.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in ageas. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGESF is 0.20%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 20,830K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,645K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,482K shares , representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGESF by 7.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,650K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGESF by 13.39% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,048K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares , representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGESF by 4.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 958K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGESF by 0.46% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 666K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

