BERENBERG Maintains Aegon - Depositary Receipt (AEG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Aegon - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:AEG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.60% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aegon - Depositary Receipt is $8.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.34 to a high of $10.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.60% from its latest reported closing price of $7.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aegon - Depositary Receipt is 18,295MM, an increase of 40.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aegon - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEG is 0.11%, an increase of 147.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 270,903K shares. The put/call ratio of AEG is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 85,784K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,737K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEG by 2.45% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 70,354K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,847K shares , representing a decrease of 33.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEG by 20.09% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 16,942K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,007K shares , representing a decrease of 23.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEG by 20.59% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,236K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,740K shares , representing an increase of 28.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEG by 67.37% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,904K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,170K shares , representing a decrease of 25.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEG by 18.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.