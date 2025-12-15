BERENBERG Maintains Aalberts N.V. (AALBF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Aalberts N.V. (OTCPK:AALBF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.84% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aalberts N.V. is $43.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.45 to a high of $54.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.84% from its latest reported closing price of $45.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aalberts N.V. is 3,369MM, an increase of 9.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aalberts N.V.. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 9.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AALBF is 0.28%, an increase of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.98% to 21,415K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,848K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,025K shares , representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AALBF by 11.91% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 2,149K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,136K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AALBF by 4.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,392K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AALBF by 10.00% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 1,170K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing a decrease of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AALBF by 4.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 871K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AALBF by 3.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.