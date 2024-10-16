Berenberg Initiates Coverage of Synopsys (WBAG:SYNP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Berenberg initiated coverage of Synopsys (WBAG:SYNP) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synopsys. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNP is 0.45%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 162,104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 7,395K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,370K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNP by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,917K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,498K shares , representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNP by 82.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,548K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,338K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNP by 5.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,840K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,795K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNP by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,953K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,860K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNP by 82.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.