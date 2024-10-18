Berenberg Initiates Coverage of Omega Healthcare Investors (LSE:0KBL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Berenberg initiated coverage of Omega Healthcare Investors (LSE:0KBL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.10% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Omega Healthcare Investors is 39.81 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 34.11 GBX to a high of 47.98 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.10% from its latest reported closing price of 41.08 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Omega Healthcare Investors is 923MM, a decrease of 5.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 956 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Healthcare Investors. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 6.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KBL is 0.21%, an increase of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.66% to 184,230K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,825K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,003K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KBL by 4.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,753K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,690K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KBL by 6.02% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,686K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,636K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KBL by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,234K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,923K shares , representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KBL by 43.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,216K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,260K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KBL by 12.65% over the last quarter.

