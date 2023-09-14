Berenberg Initiates Coverage of RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Berenberg initiated coverage of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.27% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for RAPT Therapeutics is 41.39. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 116.27% from its latest reported closing price of 19.14.

The projected annual revenue for RAPT Therapeutics is 0MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in RAPT Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 8.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAPT is 0.17%, a decrease of 11.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.13% to 35,290K shares. The put/call ratio of RAPT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,488K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,316K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 125.10% over the last quarter.

Column Group holds 2,681K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,288K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 0.23% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,022K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 1,465K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355K shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 9.85% over the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

