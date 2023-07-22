Berenberg Initiates Coverage of Morphic Holding (MORF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Berenberg initiated coverage of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.50% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morphic Holding is 75.35. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 32.50% from its latest reported closing price of 56.87.

The projected annual revenue for Morphic Holding is 12MM, a decrease of 82.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morphic Holding. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 13.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MORF is 0.18%, an increase of 73.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 32,509K shares. The put/call ratio of MORF is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,847K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,952K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 44.93% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,814K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150K shares, representing a decrease of 18.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 26.38% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,490K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares, representing an increase of 24.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 72.64% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,108K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 61.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,103K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares, representing a decrease of 27.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 84.64% over the last quarter.

Morphic Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages Morphic's unique understanding of integrin structure and biology.

