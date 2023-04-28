Berenberg Initiates Coverage of Microstrategy Inc. - (MSTR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Berenberg initiated coverage of Microstrategy Inc. - (NASDAQ:MSTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.37% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microstrategy Inc. - is 285.60. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.37% from its latest reported closing price of 318.64.

The projected annual revenue for Microstrategy Inc. - is 519MM, an increase of 4.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microstrategy Inc. -. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSTR is 0.24%, an increase of 2.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.92% to 8,911K shares. The put/call ratio of MSTR is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Miller Value Partners holds 1,900K shares representing 14.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Capital International Investors holds 1,539K shares representing 11.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares, representing an increase of 10.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 31.79% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 803K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 510K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 26.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 285K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 36.23% over the last quarter.

Microstrategy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MicroStrategy is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. MicroStrategy provides its enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications.

