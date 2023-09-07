Berenberg Initiates Coverage of Krystal Biotech (KRYS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Berenberg initiated coverage of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.21% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Krystal Biotech is 151.54. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.21% from its latest reported closing price of 124.00.

The projected annual revenue for Krystal Biotech is 42MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krystal Biotech. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 11.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRYS is 0.29%, an increase of 27.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.63% to 24,847K shares. The put/call ratio of KRYS is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 2,567K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares, representing an increase of 25.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 74.01% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,561K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares, representing an increase of 31.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 96.36% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,985K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares, representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 40.71% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 990K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 26.69% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 843K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing a decrease of 14.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Krystal Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases.

