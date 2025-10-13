Berenberg Initiates Coverage of NETSTREIT (NTST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Berenberg initiated coverage of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.29% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NETSTREIT is $20.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 11.29% from its latest reported closing price of $18.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NETSTREIT is 172MM, a decrease of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in NETSTREIT. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTST is 0.19%, an increase of 13.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 117,666K shares. The put/call ratio of NTST is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 8,002K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,742K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 49.91% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,236K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,722K shares , representing a decrease of 28.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 20.58% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 4,882K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,828K shares , representing a decrease of 39.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 24.24% over the last quarter.

PRERX - Real Estate Securities Fund R-3 holds 4,452K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,966K shares , representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 28.87% over the last quarter.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities holds 3,837K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,372K shares , representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 13.59% over the last quarter.

