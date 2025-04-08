BERENBERG Downgrades Surgical Science Sweden AB (LSE:0AAU)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for Surgical Science Sweden AB (LSE:0AAU) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.36% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Surgical Science Sweden AB is 198.82 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 182.10 GBX to a high of 226.12 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 70.36% from its latest reported closing price of 116.70 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Surgical Science Sweden AB is 1,301MM, an increase of 47.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surgical Science Sweden AB. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0AAU is 0.12%, an increase of 66.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 4,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,271K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 193K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0AAU by 20.62% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 187K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares , representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0AAU by 62.81% over the last quarter.

FNORX - Fidelity Nordic Fund holds 124K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 114K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0AAU by 23.36% over the last quarter.

