BERENBERG Downgrades Solvay (LSE:0NZR)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for Solvay (LSE:0NZR) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.37% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Solvay is 32.60 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 22.50 GBX to a high of 46.78 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.37% from its latest reported closing price of 31.54 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Solvay is 13,866MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solvay. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 29.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NZR is 0.17%, an increase of 114.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.10% to 8,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 964K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NZR by 14.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 572K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NZR by 15.15% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 556K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing an increase of 16.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NZR by 50.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 424K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NZR by 15.61% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 312K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

