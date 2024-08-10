BERENBERG Downgrades Sixt SE (XTRA:SIX2)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for Sixt SE (XTRA:SIX2) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.18% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sixt SE is 106,64 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 75,75 € to a high of 147,00 €. The average price target represents an increase of 64.18% from its latest reported closing price of 64,95 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sixt SE is 3,562MM, a decrease of 12.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sixt SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIX2 is 0.07%, an increase of 16.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 1,002K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 212K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX2 by 12.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 111K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX2 by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 97K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX2 by 4.20% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 87K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX2 by 4.05% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 70K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing a decrease of 25.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX2 by 23.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.