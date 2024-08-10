BERENBERG Downgrades Sixt SE - Preferred Stock (LSE:0NW8)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for Sixt SE - Preferred Stock (LSE:0NW8) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.40% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sixt SE - Preferred Stock is 85.66 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 60.85 GBX to a high of 118.08 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 71.40% from its latest reported closing price of 49.98 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sixt SE - Preferred Stock is 3,829MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sixt SE - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NW8 is 0.03%, an increase of 11.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.41% to 958K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 180K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares , representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NW8 by 4.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 135K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 119K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 90K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 85K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NW8 by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.