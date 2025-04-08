BERENBERG Downgrades Siltronic (LSE:0R8P)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for Siltronic (LSE:0R8P) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.38% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Siltronic is 61.54 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 43.67 GBX to a high of 100.30 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 65.38% from its latest reported closing price of 37.21 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Siltronic is 2,315MM, an increase of 63.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siltronic. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R8P is 0.09%, an increase of 18.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.65% to 2,731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 760K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 256K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R8P by 33.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing a decrease of 18.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R8P by 32.77% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 177K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R8P by 21.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 144K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing a decrease of 23.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R8P by 44.44% over the last quarter.

