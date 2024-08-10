BERENBERG Downgrades SCOR SE (SWX:SCR)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for SCOR SE (SWX:SCR) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.97% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for SCOR SE is CHF 34,59/share. The forecasts range from a low of CHF 29,72 to a high of CHF 40,17. The average price target represents an increase of 48.97% from its latest reported closing price of CHF 23,22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SCOR SE is 19,305MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in SCOR SE. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCR is 0.33%, an increase of 8.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 18,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 2,896K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,083K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCR by 5.60% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,888K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,756K shares , representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCR by 13.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,246K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCR by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 903K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares , representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCR by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.