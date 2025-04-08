BERENBERG Downgrades Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Preferred Stock (LSE:0JHU)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Preferred Stock (LSE:0JHU) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.40% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Preferred Stock is 40.21 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 31.16 GBX to a high of 57.47 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 22.40% from its latest reported closing price of 32.85 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Preferred Stock is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JHU is 0.16%, an increase of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 9,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 1,578K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares , representing a decrease of 18.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JHU by 17.67% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 990K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JHU by 5.96% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 509K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JHU by 20.81% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 501K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JHU by 6.05% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 482K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JHU by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.