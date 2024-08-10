BERENBERG Downgrades Nordnet AB (OM:SAVE)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for Nordnet AB (OM:SAVE) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.25% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nordnet AB is 227,97 kr/share. The forecasts range from a low of 172,71 kr to a high of 268,80 kr. The average price target represents an increase of 8.25% from its latest reported closing price of 210,60 kr / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nordnet AB is 4,795MM, a decrease of 11.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.66.

Nordnet AB Maintains 3.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.42%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.77% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordnet AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAVE is 0.39%, an increase of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 112K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 18.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 46.33% over the last quarter.

ERSX - ERShares Non-US Small Cap ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

