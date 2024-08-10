BERENBERG Downgrades Nordnet AB (LSE:0A6V)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for Nordnet AB (LSE:0A6V) from Buy to Hold.

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordnet AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A6V is 0.39%, an increase of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 137K shares.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 112K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 18.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A6V by 46.33% over the last quarter.

ERSX - ERShares Non-US Small Cap ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

