BERENBERG Downgrades Mercedes-Benz Group (LSE:0NXX)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for Mercedes-Benz Group (LSE:0NXX) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.35% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mercedes-Benz Group is 67.36 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 47.45 GBX to a high of 104.96 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 37.35% from its latest reported closing price of 49.04 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mercedes-Benz Group is 163,398MM, an increase of 12.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercedes-Benz Group. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 9.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NXX is 0.51%, an increase of 1,416.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 89,458K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,740K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,662K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NXX by 0.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,244K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,153K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NXX by 5.83% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 6,317K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,762K shares , representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NXX by 4.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,711K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,702K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NXX by 1.69% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,861K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing a decrease of 33.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NXX by 27.88% over the last quarter.

