BERENBERG Downgrades MBB SE (FWB:MBB)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for MBB SE (FWB:MBB) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 60.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBB by 3.09% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBB by 11.54% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBB by 16.82% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in MBB SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBB is 0.03%, an increase of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 20K shares.

