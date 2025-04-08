BERENBERG Downgrades L'Oréal (XTRA:LOR)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for L'Oréal (XTRA:LOR) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.86% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for L'Oréal is 393,63 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 277,63 € to a high of 461,80 €. The average price target represents an increase of 14.86% from its latest reported closing price of 342,70 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for L'Oréal is 47,034MM, an increase of 8.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in L'Oréal. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 9.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOR is 0.74%, an increase of 1.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.98% to 23,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,508K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOR by 2.38% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,266K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares , representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOR by 24.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 986K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOR by 8.07% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 879K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOR by 3.29% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 792K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOR by 2.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

