BERENBERG Downgrades LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (BIT:1LXS)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (BIT:1LXS) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.05% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft is €31.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of €20.36 to a high of €44.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.05% from its latest reported closing price of €26.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft is 7,886MM, an increase of 23.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LXS is 0.18%, an increase of 15.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.97% to 20,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 5,050K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,844K shares , representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LXS by 10.73% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,593K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,573K shares , representing a decrease of 37.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LXS by 41.59% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,353K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares , representing a decrease of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LXS by 5.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,207K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 938K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

