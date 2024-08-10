BERENBERG Downgrades Hera S.p.A. (LSE:0NVV)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for Hera S.p.A. (LSE:0NVV) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.67% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hera S.p.A. is 3.90 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 GBX to a high of 4.21 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 19.67% from its latest reported closing price of 3.26 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hera S.p.A. is 12,863MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hera S.p.A.. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NVV is 0.17%, an increase of 15.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 143,153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 71,934K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,843K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NVV by 7.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,647K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,472K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NVV by 0.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,358K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,227K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NVV by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 5,499K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,612K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,469K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NVV by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.