BERENBERG Downgrades Eurofins Scientific SE (LSE:0MV5)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for Eurofins Scientific SE (LSE:0MV5) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.18% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eurofins Scientific SE is 59.80 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 43.59 GBX to a high of 96.95 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 4.18% from its latest reported closing price of 57.40 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eurofins Scientific SE is 7,263MM, an increase of 4.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eurofins Scientific SE. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 6.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0MV5 is 0.31%, an increase of 107.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.13% to 32,365K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 5,133K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,441K shares , representing an increase of 13.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0MV5 by 10.73% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,317K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,765K shares , representing a decrease of 13.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MV5 by 20.87% over the last quarter.

SEQUX - Sequoia Fund holds 2,926K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares , representing an increase of 15.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0MV5 by 2.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,810K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0MV5 by 8.44% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,766K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,211K shares , representing a decrease of 81.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MV5 by 29.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.