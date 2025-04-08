BERENBERG Downgrades Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - Preferred Stock (LSE:09II)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - Preferred Stock (LSE:09II) from Buy to Hold.

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 09II is 0.21%, an increase of 19.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.92% to 20,200K shares.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,012K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 1,155K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,048K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 967K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares , representing a decrease of 36.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 09II by 33.64% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 863K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

