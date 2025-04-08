BERENBERG Downgrades Clariant (LSE:0QJS)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for Clariant (LSE:0QJS) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.16% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clariant is 13.26 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10.09 GBX to a high of 18.89 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 59.16% from its latest reported closing price of 8.33 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clariant is 5,400MM, an increase of 30.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clariant. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QJS is 0.04%, an increase of 17.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 24,277K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,151K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,149K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QJS by 19.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,951K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QJS by 19.65% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,640K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares , representing an increase of 25.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QJS by 8.41% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,626K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QJS by 20.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,326K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QJS by 19.48% over the last quarter.

