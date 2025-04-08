BERENBERG Downgrades BASF SE (BUSE:BASF)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG downgraded their outlook for BASF SE (BUSE:BASF) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASF SE. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BASF is 0.43%, an increase of 9.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 34,899K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,485K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,407K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASF by 1.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,701K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,601K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASF by 9.42% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,913K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,407K shares , representing an increase of 17.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASF by 27.90% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,793K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASF by 1.57% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,671K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares , representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASF by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.