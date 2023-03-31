Berenberg Bank Upgrades Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX)

On March 29, 2023, Berenberg Bank upgraded their outlook for Tritax Big Box REIT (LSE:BBOX) from to Buy .

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,771K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,018K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBOX by 1.09% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20,814K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,378K shares, representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBOX by 3.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,222K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,008K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBOX by 4.83% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 12,978K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,920K shares, representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBOX by 22.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,075K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,963K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBOX by 0.26% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tritax Big Box REIT. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBOX is 0.29%, a decrease of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.81% to 200,266K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.