Berenberg Bank Remains a Buy on LANXESS (LNXSF)

In a report released today, Andres Castanos-Mollor from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS (LNXSF – Research Report), with a price target of €33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.97.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for LANXESS with a $30.44 average price target, implying a 5.07% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a €36.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.90 and a one-year low of $20.97. Currently, LANXESS has an average volume of 1,198.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LNXSF in relation to earlier this year.

LANXESS (LNXSF) Company Description:

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

